Bucks leave FedEx Forum for picnic after fire alarm causes evacuation

October 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Budenholzer Bucks

FedEx Forum was evacuated before the start of the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s preseason game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks decided they were done for the night and left the arena to eat even with a quarter left to play.

Here is video from TNT when the incident first occurred.

The Grizzlies later shared on Twitter that a sprinkler was inadvertently triggered.

The Bucks didn’t care to stick around for the fourth quarter. They changed into street clothes, loaded up their equipment and headed out. They even took their postgame food with them with plans to enjoy a picnic!

Mike Budenholzer doing the throat slash seemed to pretty conclusively show that the Bucks had no plans to play the fourth quarter.

At the time of this story being published, the Bucks’ bus had not left the arena, but the team changing clothes and eating their postgame meal made a restart difficult.

