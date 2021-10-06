Bucks leave FedEx Forum for picnic after fire alarm causes evacuation

FedEx Forum was evacuated before the start of the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s preseason game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks decided they were done for the night and left the arena to eat even with a quarter left to play.

Here is video from TNT when the incident first occurred.

A fire alarm went off during the Bucks-Grizzlies game Fans were evacuated from the building, and both teams went to their locker rooms pic.twitter.com/y7Iuozsczr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2021

The Grizzlies later shared on Twitter that a sprinkler was inadvertently triggered.

The sprinkler was inadvertently triggered in a non public area. Issue is being worked on. Update shortly. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 6, 2021

The Bucks didn’t care to stick around for the fourth quarter. They changed into street clothes, loaded up their equipment and headed out. They even took their postgame food with them with plans to enjoy a picnic!

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the latest on the Grizzlies-Bucks game being delayed. pic.twitter.com/Q2ndIBHTBL — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) October 6, 2021

Mike Budenholzer and a Bucks assistant are carrying a table over to the Bucks’ bus. They are apparently going to set up a picnic as we wait for the league to cancel this game. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 6, 2021

Mike Budenholzer doing the throat slash seemed to pretty conclusively show that the Bucks had no plans to play the fourth quarter.

At the time of this story being published, the Bucks’ bus had not left the arena, but the team changing clothes and eating their postgame meal made a restart difficult.