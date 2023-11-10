Bucks guard goes viral for laughable defense in crunch time

Milwaukee Bucks wing Malik Beasley gave spectators an example Thursday night of how not to defend an All-Star guard.

The Bucks were leading 103-96 over the Indiana Pacers midway through the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Beasley was matched up with Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton at the top of the key. Beasley went a couple of steps closer to Haliburton and that was all the 1-time All-Star needed to blow by his man.

It’s not surprising to see a talented player like Haliburton get past a defender. But fans on X noticed that Beasley wasn’t just beaten — he was left completely frozen.

Malik Beasley isn’t real dawg pic.twitter.com/H9BAzUQQ8g — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) November 10, 2023

The Pacers’ backcourt tandem of Haliburton and Ben Mathurin combined for 55 points on 19/35 shooting from the field.

The Bucks ended up losing 126-124, their third defeat of the young season.

The viral video certainly isn’t flattering for Beasley, who Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said would “take the toughest assignments most nights” before the season began.

The Bucks’ defense — or lack thereof — has been a major talking point among NBA fans early in the season. The team lost their best perimeter defender in Jrue Holiday when it acquired Damian Lillard in the offseason. Milwaukee is clearly still going through some growing pains.

The Bucks currently rank 25th in defensive rating following Thursday’s loss to the Pacers.