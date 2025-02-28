Son of 3-time All-Star lands deal with new NBA team

The forgotten member of the Nance basketball family is now officially back in the league.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign forward Pete Nance. The 25-year-old Pete will be getting a two-way contract from Milwaukee, Charania adds.

Pete, a former undrafted player who attended Northwestern University before transferring over to North Carolina, is the son of three-time NBA All-Star and former Slam Dunk Contest Champion Larry Nance Sr. Meanwhile, Pete’s older brother, Larry Nance Jr., also currently plays in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks.

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since going pro in 2023, Pete has already played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (his father’s former team) and the Philadelphia 76ers. But Pete has spent most of his professional career in the NBA G League and was averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game this season for the Delaware Blue Coats (affiliate of the 76ers) before getting waived earlier this month.

Having also enjoyed a standout run earlier this season with 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game for the Cleveland Charge (affiliate of the Cavaliers), Pete has some upside at 6-foot-10. On his new two-way deal, he will be able to cycle back and forth between the Bucks and their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Milwaukee is 33-25 this season (fifth in the East) and seems fairly set in the starting lineup with their frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, and Brook Lopez. But their bench depth recently took a major hit with a key big man getting suspended for a failed drug test, so that is where Pete may be able to help provide a contribution for the Bucks.