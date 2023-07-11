Bucks could sign son of former Milwaukee All-Star?

After a successful run some decades ago with the “Big Dog,” the Milwaukee Bucks could now be turning to the “Little Dog”.

NBA reporter Grant Afseth wrote Tuesday that the Bucks will be attending a private workout by Glenn Robinson III in Las Vegas this week. The Indiana Pacers and the Golden State Warriors are among the other teams who have shown interest in Robinson III too, Afseth adds.

Robinson III hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season when he averaged 5.3 points per game in 23 appearances for the Sacramento Kings. But he previously made a name for himself as a double-digit scorer for the Warriors in 2019-20 as well as the NBA’s Dunk Contest champion in 2017.

Still, the city of Milwaukee probably knows Robinson III best as the son of former NBA forward Glenn Robinson. The elder Robinson played for the Bucks from 1994-2002, making back-to-back All-Star teams in 2000 and 2001. He remains Milwaukee’s third all-time leading scorer (behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

When it comes to the present day, the Bucks mostly just re-signed some heavy hitters and made fringe additions in free agency (like Malik Beasley). It should be worth taking a look at Robinson III to see what he has to offer.