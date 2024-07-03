Bucks’ latest free agent signing sparks Darvin Ham jokes

Darvin Ham has gotten his guy once again.

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to sign to sign veteran forward Taurean Prince, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday. Prince now returns to the Eastern Conference (where he began his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks) after spending last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The news led to jokes on social media about Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, who was the head coach of the Lakers for the last two seasons. Ham is now reunited with Prince, a known favorite of his.

Take a look at some of the jokes about the reunion.

Darvin Ham would find Taurean Prince in any lifetime https://t.co/vr5qBOrmHN — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 3, 2024

That man don’t know what his purpose is without Darvin ham LMFAOOOOOOO. https://t.co/i3q4VwXvCt — Wizely (@Wizelycook) July 3, 2024

Nothing will break up Darvin Ham and Prince pic.twitter.com/QaiD7jUoLi — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 3, 2024

Under Ham in Los Angeles last year, Prince appeared in 78 games and made 49 total starts. That was far longer of a leash than most believed that Prince deserved, especially since he only produced 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on the season (albeit on 39.6 percent from three). Prince, 30, earned more minutes than younger forward options like Rui Hachimura and Max Christie and even cut into the playing time of Austin Reaves some. That led to plenty of jokes all year about Ham’s inexplicable fondness for Prince.

The two are now reunited again in Milwaukee, so the punchlines can continue. While Ham is just a lieutenant to head coach Doc Rivers these days, he may reportedly be angling for Rivers’ job and now has his favorite player around again to potentially help him pull it off.