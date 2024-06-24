Report: Bucks making 2 players from 2021 title team available for trade

The Milwaukee Bucks could be crossing out a couple more faces from their 2021 team picture.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that rival NBA executives believe that both Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are available for trade by the Bucks this offseason if the team can find a win-now upgrade. Both veterans are effectively entering contract years (as they both have player options for the 2025-26 season).

Portis, 29, and Connaughton, 31, were both crucial role guys off the bench during Milwaukee’s 2021 NBA championship. Portis especially has retained strong value since then, averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this past season and earning Sixth Man of the Year finalist status for the second straight season.

But the Bucks need to take a long, hard look in the mirror this summer after the first season of the Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo era ended in a first-round exit (albeit because both stars battled injuries in the playoffs). Milwaukee would obviously love to get younger if possible, as evidenced by the other trade candidate on their roster who recently emerged.