Buddy Hield makes unusual bit of NBA history

Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield made an odd bit of history on Sunday simply by checking into their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Hield’s appearance on Sunday marked his 84th game of the season. The quirk was a result of his midseason trade from the Indiana Pacers to the 76ers, as the Pacers had played more games at the time of that trade than the Sixers had.

Hield actually played in 85 games if one counts the in-season tournament championship, but none of this would have been enough to actually set a single-season record.

Buddy Hield is playing his 84th game of the season today. It's his 85th if you count the In-Season Tournament Championship. I checked to see if that was an NBA record only to find that Walt Bellamy played 88 during the 1968-69 season, which is the most unbreakable NBA record. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 14, 2024

There were certainly no signs of fatigue from Hield in what was game 84 for him. He scored 19 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s win over Brooklyn, and he also posted a team-high plus-minus of 20.

In the era where load management has become a major factor, one can tip their cap to Hield and his durability. That is especially true when some other teams pull controversial moves to keep player activity streaks intact.