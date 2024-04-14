 Skip to main content
Buddy Hield makes unusual bit of NBA history

April 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Buddy Hield smiling

Apr 7, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half against Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield made an odd bit of history on Sunday simply by checking into their game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Hield’s appearance on Sunday marked his 84th game of the season. The quirk was a result of his midseason trade from the Indiana Pacers to the 76ers, as the Pacers had played more games at the time of that trade than the Sixers had.

Hield actually played in 85 games if one counts the in-season tournament championship, but none of this would have been enough to actually set a single-season record.

There were certainly no signs of fatigue from Hield in what was game 84 for him. He scored 19 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists in Sunday’s win over Brooklyn, and he also posted a team-high plus-minus of 20.

In the era where load management has become a major factor, one can tip their cap to Hield and his durability. That is especially true when some other teams pull controversial moves to keep player activity streaks intact.

Buddy Hield
