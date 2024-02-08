Pacers trade Buddy Hield to Eastern Conference contender

The Indiana Pacers have been exploring potential trades involving Buddy Hield since before the season, and they have finally found a suitor.

Hield has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Indiana will receive Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round draft picks in the deal.

Hield has been on the trade block since extension talks with the Pacers broke down last offseason. His role has been reduced this season as the Pacers try to develop their younger players.

In 52 games, Hield has averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Those numbers are his lowest since he joined the Pacers via a trade with the Sacramento Kings midway through the 2021-22 season.

Joel Embiid will miss an extended period after undergoing a knee procedure, but the Sixers are hoping he is back in time for the playoffs. The sharpshooting Hield should be a nice addition down the stretch and into the postseason.