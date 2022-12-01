Bulls coach offers troubling Lonzo Ball injury update

Lonzo Ball has not played since midway through last season because of a knee injury, and it does not sound like the Chicago Bulls star is particularly close to making his return.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked on Wednesday about Ball’s ongoing recovery from the multiple surgeries he has had over the past 10 months. Donovan described the process as “really slow.” He also said Ball is still experiencing pain and is not “anywhere close” to being cleared for full basketball activities.

Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball’s recovery ahead of today’s game: “It’s been really slow.” Lonzo is not running, jumping or cutting and Billy says he’s not “anywhere close” to returning to contact. Billy adds that he “still has pain” although there have been improvements. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) December 1, 2022

Donovan noted that there have been some improvements with Ball, but that was hardly a positive update.

Ball played in just 35 games for Chicago last season before undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee. He has suffered multiple setbacks and needed another procedure back in September. The Bulls said at the time that Ball would be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. We are now at that six-week mark.

After he underwent his most recent surgery, Ball provided some concerning details about how his rehab was going.

Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has a history of problems in his left knee. He sprained his MCL in Jan. 2018 and tore his meniscus in the same knee several months later.