Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Bulls icon Stacey King dies at 59

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Stacey King giving a speech
Stacey King is honored at halftime of OU's 63-61 win against Texas Tech at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Jan. 19, 2008. Copyright STEVE SISNEY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Chicago Bulls player and longtime broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59.

The Bulls confirmed King’s passing on Sunday. No cause of death was released.

King had an eight-year career in the NBA and is best remembered for his time with the Bulls, where he was a reserve on three championship teams. He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with brief stints with the Heat, Mavericks, and Celtics.

King is best remembered, however, for his 20-year broadcasting career with the Bulls. He became a full-time color commentator in 2008 and has held the role since then. His excitable nature and penchant for blunt honesty made him a favorite among Chicago fans.

Naturally, Bulls fans were deeply saddened by the news. NBA fans in general were as well, and a number of King’s memorable moments were quickly shared on social media in tribute to him.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App