 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 20, 2022

Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

December 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Billy Donovan in a suit

Feb 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan looks on during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on.

The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime blowup, according to a few reporters.

Bulls reporter Joe Cowley reported about the situation.

Reporter K.C. Johnson later said that the blowup had to do with players being frustrated with LaVine.

So let’s get this straight: Bulls teammates got ticked off at LaVine during a frustrating loss. Two days later, LaVine vents his frustration through a report that seems like the first step towards him eventually requesting a trade. That’s not good.

In the fourth quarter of the game, veteran guard Goran Dragic seemed to be frustrated with LaVine.

LaVine is in the first year of a 5-year, $215 million contract.

Article Tags

Chicago BullsZach LaVine
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus