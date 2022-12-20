Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss

Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on.

The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime blowup, according to a few reporters.

Bulls reporter Joe Cowley reported about the situation.

Sources indicated that there was a blowup between players at halftime of the Timberwolves loss, causing Bulls coaches to go into the locker room while they were talking outside. Source said it was the second time it happened. The other was right after a game. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) December 20, 2022

Reporter K.C. Johnson later said that the blowup had to do with players being frustrated with LaVine.

Can confirm @JCowleyHoops Tweet that players had strong exchange at halftime of Timberwolves loss, which drew coaches’ attention. Sources said multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 20, 2022

So let’s get this straight: Bulls teammates got ticked off at LaVine during a frustrating loss. Two days later, LaVine vents his frustration through a report that seems like the first step towards him eventually requesting a trade. That’s not good.

In the fourth quarter of the game, veteran guard Goran Dragic seemed to be frustrated with LaVine.

Dragic was pissed here. I'm trying to work out if he was mad at Zach not continuing to rotate the ball in the corner (DJJ) or at the ref. Hard to definitely say, but I think it was the former… pic.twitter.com/VeCMeivKT8 — Mark K (@mkhoops) December 19, 2022

LaVine is in the first year of a 5-year, $215 million contract.