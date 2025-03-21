Extent of injury Steph Curry suffered in fall is revealed

The Golden State Warriors are getting good news on Steph Curry’s health, all things considered.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Friday that an MRI has revealed that the Warriors star Curry only suffered a contusion during his fall in Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Curry did not suffer any structural damage as a result of the tumble.

Charania does note though that Curry is expected to miss the start of Golden State’s upcoming six-game road trip as he receives treatment over the next few days. The Warriors head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Saturday and then play five more road games after that through Apr. 3.

The former NBA MVP Curry took a tough spill during the third quarter of Golden State’s eventual 117-114 win over Toronto. He was driving to the basket and went airborne between two defenders to throw a pass but came down hard on his back and tailbone area, resulting in an audible thudding sound (video here).

Curry, who was already nursing a previous back injury, had to exit the game and did not return. He finished the night with 17 points in his 25 minutes of play.

Some of Curry’s Warriors teammates sounded a bit concerned after the contest when discussing his injury. While the 37-year-old Curry, who is averaging 24.1 points and 6.0 assists in 32.1 minutes per game this season, will still likely have to miss at least a game or two, the results of his MRI here are very much an encouraging development.