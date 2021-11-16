Bulls players hilariously screwed up their own team’s giveaway

The Chicago Bulls got a big win on Monday over the Los Angeles Lakers, but they still managed to let their fans down in one regard.

Before the game, the Bulls announced on Twitter that they would be giving away a Zach LaVine jersey to a lucky fan who correctly answered which player would score first between Alex Caruso and Coby White.

"Who scores first tonight: Coby or Caruso?" Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Zach jersey! — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 16, 2021

Unfortunately however, there ended up being no Zach LaVine jersey for Little Johnny on Monday night. In a cruel twist of fate, both Caruso and White finished scoreless against the Lakers. The former missed his only shot attempt in 34 minutes of action, and the latter went 0-of-2 in his 11 minutes.

Caruso and White both poked fun at the giveaway mishap after the game.

Guess we’ll have to find out next game 🤣🤣🤣🤷🏻‍♂️ — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) November 16, 2021

The Bulls next play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, so maybe the team will still honor the giveaway for that game. While we have seen many cases of players screwing up the other team’s giveaways, this is probably the first time that the culprit has been a team’s own guys.

