Cade Cunningham reportedly only plans to visit 1 team before NBA Draft

Cade Cunningham is keeping his NBA pre-draft visit schedule brief.

Cunningham is expected to be the top contender to be picked No. 1 overall in the draft. The Detroit Pistons won the lottery for the top pick. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are the only team Cunningham plans to visit.

Sources: The plan for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will be to visit only one team prior to the NBA Draft on July 29: The Detroit Pistons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

Cunningham played one season at Oklahoma State and was the Big 12 Player of the Year. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

Detroit had the second-worst record in the league and is in need of a difference-maker. They may be hoping the 6-foot-8 guard can help turn them around. It sounds like Cunningham is looking forward to playing for the Pistons.