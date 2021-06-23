 Skip to main content
Cade Cunningham reportedly only plans to visit 1 team before NBA Draft

June 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham is keeping his NBA pre-draft visit schedule brief.

Cunningham is expected to be the top contender to be picked No. 1 overall in the draft. The Detroit Pistons won the lottery for the top pick. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are the only team Cunningham plans to visit.

Cunningham played one season at Oklahoma State and was the Big 12 Player of the Year. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

Detroit had the second-worst record in the league and is in need of a difference-maker. They may be hoping the 6-foot-8 guard can help turn them around. It sounds like Cunningham is looking forward to playing for the Pistons.

