Cade Cunningham will receive signing bonus in Bitcoin

Cade Cunningham is the latest professional athlete to get some skin in the cryptocurrency game.

Joe Pompliano of Huddle Up reported on Thursday that the Detroit Pistons rookie has agreed to an exclusive, multi-year endorsement deal with crypto company BlockFi. As part of his deal, Cunningham will receive 100 percent of his signing bonus in Bitcoin.

The 19-year-old Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. He will make $45.6 million over the next four years as part of his rookie contract with the Pistons, which is separate from his signing bonus.

Cryptocurrency continues to gain in popularity among professional athletes. We already saw another young star in a different sport make a similar move.