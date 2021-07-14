Saquon Barkley planning big Bitcoin investment with his endorsement money

Saquon Barkley has plans to go heavy into the cryptocurrency game.

Barkley was a guest on “The Best Business Show with Anthony Pompliano.” In the episode, which was published on Wednesday, Barkley said he has plans to have his endorsement money paid in Bitcoin.

Barkley was the No. overall draft pick in 2018 by the New York Giants. His rookie contract was for four years and $31.1 million. Between his playing salary being paid in dollars and his endorsement money being paid in Bitcoin, Barkley will be working on a balanced investment portfolio.

The 24-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL that limited him to two games last season. As a rookie, he scored 15 touchdowns and racked up over 2,000 combined yards.