 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 12, 2022

Cade Cunningham makes decision on shin surgery

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Cade Cunningham in his Pistons uniform

Dec 2, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a month on the sidelines, Cade Cunningham has made a major decision about the status of his injured shin.

Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery to correct his shin issue, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The procedure is expected to allow the Detroit Pistons guard to be at full strength for training camp next year.

Cunningham has not played since Nov. 9 and had hoped that rest and rehabilitation would allow his shin to improve. Ultimately, he and the team decided that surgery would be the best course of action.

Cunningham averaged 17.4 points per game as a rookie for Detroit last season, and looked like he might be on his way to an even better campaign this year before the injury. The Pistons will miss him, but the team is 7-22, and this could even improve their chances of landing a generational talent in next year’s draft.

Article Tags

Cade Cunningham
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus