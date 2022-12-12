Cade Cunningham makes decision on shin surgery

After a month on the sidelines, Cade Cunningham has made a major decision about the status of his injured shin.

Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery to correct his shin issue, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The procedure is expected to allow the Detroit Pistons guard to be at full strength for training camp next year.

Cunningham has not played since Nov. 9 and had hoped that rest and rehabilitation would allow his shin to improve. Ultimately, he and the team decided that surgery would be the best course of action.

Cunningham averaged 17.4 points per game as a rookie for Detroit last season, and looked like he might be on his way to an even better campaign this year before the injury. The Pistons will miss him, but the team is 7-22, and this could even improve their chances of landing a generational talent in next year’s draft.