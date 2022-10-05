 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing after seeing Victor Wembanyama play

October 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Victor Wembanyama holds the ball

Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots from the free-throw line against NBA G League Ignite center Eric Mika (12) during the third quarter at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

All it took was one glimpse of Victor Wembanyama on the court and fans were sold.

ESPN2 on Tuesday night televised a game between the G League Ignite team and Metropolitans 92, which is a French league basketball team. The game was designed to showcase Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, who are projected by many to be the top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Both players played well, but Wembanyama was an absolute star. The 7-foot-3, 18-year-old big man had 37 points and 5 blocks. He was 7/11 on three-pointers, showcasing his improbable range.

Wembanyama was so good that he had people salivating over his talent. Everyone was saying the same thing: teams will be tanking so hard to try and get the future star.

Wnat to see what all the rage was about? Take a look and salivate:

.

