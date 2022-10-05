Everyone said the same thing after seeing Victor Wembanyama play

All it took was one glimpse of Victor Wembanyama on the court and fans were sold.

ESPN2 on Tuesday night televised a game between the G League Ignite team and Metropolitans 92, which is a French league basketball team. The game was designed to showcase Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, who are projected by many to be the top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Both players played well, but Wembanyama was an absolute star. The 7-foot-3, 18-year-old big man had 37 points and 5 blocks. He was 7/11 on three-pointers, showcasing his improbable range.

Wembanyama was so good that he had people salivating over his talent. Everyone was saying the same thing: teams will be tanking so hard to try and get the future star.

Yup. The player shutdowns will begin after the All-Star break. https://t.co/8aDnHoXL2v — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 5, 2022

Wembanyama and Scoot have been so amazing that I too have decided to tank this season. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) October 5, 2022

The tanking in the NBA will be glorious to watch this season. The DNPs in April will rival my all-time favorite, when I was covering the Bullets: G Jeff Malone

DNP-Contact lens irritation — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 5, 2022

I've seen all I need to see. 1. Victor Wembanyama

2. Scoot Henderson

3-14: You should have tanked harder and/or hoped for better lottery luck. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 5, 2022

Victor Wembanyama tonight: 37 Points

5 Blocks

7 Threes TANK FOR WEMBANYAMA. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ScPQdf58fi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 5, 2022

How many teams going to flat out tank this year? Definitely a few are going to do whatever they can to have a crack at Victor W — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) October 5, 2022

Wnat to see what all the rage was about? Take a look and salivate: