Different angle of Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese goes viral

An alternative angle of Caitlin Clark’s recent hard foul on Angel Reese has made waves on social media.

Clark and Reese added another chapter to their growing rivalry last week when the Indiana Fever hosted the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Clark delivered a hard shove to Reese in the second half that was deemed a flagrant foul. Reese took exception, leading to a fiery exchange between the two WNBA stars (video here).

The replay of the incident that most fans saw started right before Clark made her move to foul Reese. A video has since spread showing the moments preceding the foul.

In the new clip, Reese got away with a blatant shove on Clark’s Fever teammate Natasha Howard. Clark pointed out the incident to the referees. When no call was made and Reese was about to rise up for an uncontested layup, Clark committed the hard foul.

This Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark “controversy” is insane. Watch the play, Reese clearly fouls the other chick — pushing her in the back with both hands — to get the rebound. Clark points to it and then when the call isn’t made, fouls to stop the open layup. pic.twitter.com/M3cpk1Qap0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2025

The alternative angle shows that Clark may have fouled Reese in retaliation for what the latter did to Howard.

Public discourse on the incident has remained split. On one hand, many felt like Clark’s foul on Reese was dirty, regardless of Caitlin’s intent. On the other hand, others felt the contact was simply a hard foul that regularly occurs in professional basketball. The altercation just so happened to involve two of the highest-profile names in the WNBA.

After the game, Reese told reporters to “move on” from the incident, while Clark appeared to throw shade at Reese for getting upset about a “good take foul.”

The rivalry between the two isn’t going away anytime soon.