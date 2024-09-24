Caitlin Clark, DiJonai Carrington answer if eye poke was intentional

Both Caitlin Clark and DiJonai Carrington addressed the infamous eye poke from Sunday’s WNBA first-round playoff game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun.

The Sun won the game 93-69, but an eye poke from Carrington on Clark in the first quarter drew attention. Many fans thought the poke from Carrington was intentional, while others disagreed.

Both players were asked Tuesday about the play and gave their thoughts.

“It wasn’t intentional by any means. You just watched the play, it wasn’t intentional,” Clark said from a Fever practice, dismissing the issue.

Carrington also completely denied having any nefarious intentions.

“I don’t even know why I would intend to hit anyone in the eye. That doesn’t even make sense to me. I didn’t know I hit her, actually. I was trying to make a play on the ball, and I guess I followed through and I hit her. Obviously it’s not intentional. That’s not even the type of player I am,” Carrington said.

Carrington emphasized that she didn’t even know it happened, which adds up when you consider she wasn’t even looking at Clark.

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday.