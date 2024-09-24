 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 24, 2024

Did DiJonai Carrington poke Caitlin Clark in eye intentionally?

September 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

DiJonai Carrington touches Caitlin Clark's eye

Did DiJonai Carrington poke Caitlin Clark in the eye intentionally during Sunday’s playoff game? That’s what some people are wondering.

Carrington’s Connecticut Sun beat Clark’s Indiana Fever 93-69 in Game 1 of their WNBA first-round playoff series Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Clark was poked in the eye by Carrington during the first quarter, and no foul was called. The question is: was Carrington’s play intentional or unintentional?

Here is another look at the play:

As you can see in the second video, Carrington was not looking at Clark at the time of the eye poke, which seems to indicate her actions were unintentional.

There has been a big fuss over the play, largely due to Clark’s popularity. Her fans are very defensive, but it does not seem like anything happened with malicious intent on this play.

Article Tags

Caitlin ClarkDiJonai Carrington
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus