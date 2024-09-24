Did DiJonai Carrington poke Caitlin Clark in eye intentionally?

Did DiJonai Carrington poke Caitlin Clark in the eye intentionally during Sunday’s playoff game? That’s what some people are wondering.

Carrington’s Connecticut Sun beat Clark’s Indiana Fever 93-69 in Game 1 of their WNBA first-round playoff series Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Clark was poked in the eye by Carrington during the first quarter, and no foul was called. The question is: was Carrington’s play intentional or unintentional?

🚨Video evidence suggests Dijonai Carrington may have intentionally hit Caitlin Clark early in the first quarter of the Sun v. Fever playoff game, resulting in a black eye. No foul was called. The #WNBA needs to investigate immediately. Does this look unintentional to you? pic.twitter.com/ue2Sf03e9O — The Boston Post (@ABostonPost) September 23, 2024

Here is another look at the play:

Caitlin Clark takes a finger to the eye, no call pic.twitter.com/lrGIIJH28R — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) September 22, 2024

As you can see in the second video, Carrington was not looking at Clark at the time of the eye poke, which seems to indicate her actions were unintentional.

There has been a big fuss over the play, largely due to Clark’s popularity. Her fans are very defensive, but it does not seem like anything happened with malicious intent on this play.