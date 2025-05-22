Caitlin Clark shares message after Pacers’ epic comeback

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a stunning comeback against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and Caitlin Clark had a great reaction to the latest feat.

The Pacers beat the Knicks 138-135 in overtime at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. Indiana was down 14 points with 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and scored 23 points in the final 3:14 of regulation to extend the game.

Clark was so impressed she sent an all-caps message on social media.

“PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN,” Clark wrote on X.

Aaron Nesmith made five three-pointers in the final four minutes of regulation. He had six three-pointers total in the fourth quarter and is the only player in NBA history to ever accomplish that feat during a postseason game. Tyrese Haliburton hit a step-back shot at the buzzer in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and he celebrated with a timely tribute to Reggie Miller.

For whatever reason, the Pacers simply do not get rattled when trailing late in the fourth quarter. They had similar comeback wins against both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the playoffs.

As Yahoo Sports notes, teams that were trailing by seven or more points in the final 50 seconds of regulation or overtime in a playoff game are 4-1,702 since 1996. The Pacers have three of those wins in this postseason alone.

We have seen plenty of other insane stats that explain why Clark is calling the Pacers the greatest comeback team she has ever seen. There are people who have been around much longer than Clark who would probably agree.