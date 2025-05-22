Brutal stat shows just how bad the Knicks choked in Game 1

The New York Knicks choked away Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Wednesday night. One brutal statistic illustrates just how big of a collapse it was.

The Knicks were leading 119-105 with 2:51 left in the game, so it seemed like they had it in hand. In fact, teams had gone 0-970 when down by 14 points or more in the final 2:50 of regulation in the playoffs over the last 27 postseasons.

NBA teams were 0-970 when down by 14 or more points in the final 2:50 of regulation in the playoffs over the last 27 postseasons.



They are now 1-970. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) May 22, 2025

But the Knicks stopped defending Aaron Nesmith, who got hot and proceeded to make five three-pointers plus two free throws. Tyrese Haliburton made a shot to tie things and send it to overtime, where the Pacers went on to win 138-135.

So if that felt like a historic choke job by the Knicks, it’s because it was. That’s right up there with the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots. Playoff teams don’t blow 14-point leads with under three minutes to go at home … yet the Knicks did it.

Indiana now improbably leads the series 1-0. This sort of victory has become their thing this postseason, as they’ve come back from trailing against opponents multiple times.