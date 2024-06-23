Caitlin Clark does Michael Jordan shrug after hitting deep 3-pointer

Caitlin Clark made some big shots in the Indiana Fever’s game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, and she did her best Michael Jordan impersonation after one of them.

Clark hit a shot from about six feet beyond the three-point line to give Indiana a 75-64 lead early in the fourth quarter. As she was trotting back on defense, she gave a subtle Jordan shrug.

CAITLIN DEEP THREE AND THE SHRUG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/628vHPmOaV — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2024

Clark scored 17 points and hit five three-pointers in the game, but it was not enough for the Fever. Chicago mounted a big fourth-quarter comeback and won the game 88-87.

The rivalry between Clark and Angel Reese that started when the two players were in college has carried over into the NBA, and they have had plenty of tense moments this season. Reese helped the Sky win the latest battle by leading all players with 25 points and 16 rebounds on Sunday.