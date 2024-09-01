Caitlin Clark’s road fan support bothered opposing player

The Dallas Wings hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for a home game on Sunday, but at least one Dallas player was a little peeved by the lack of fan support for the home team.

Dallas forward Satou Sabally voiced some frustration after the Wings’ 100-93 loss to Indiana, suggesting she saw “way too many people” in the crowd wearing Clark’s jersey.

“There were way too many people in Caitlin jerseys,” Satou Sabally said.#VoltUp — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 1, 2024

Clark scored 28 points and contributed 12 assists, and there was definitely an audible contingent of fans that cheered very loudly whenever she made a play.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell WENT OFF vs. Wings today 🔥 Clark: 28 PTS, 12 AST, 4 REB

Mitchell: 36 PTS, 3 AST, 6 REB What a game for the Fever duo 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yn5OloscsZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2024

To be clear, Sabally did not seem to hold anything against Clark, which is not necessarily the case with all of her opponents. Considering Clark’s widespread popularity, however, this is going to happen in a lot of different arenas.