Caitlin Clark’s road fan support bothered opposing player

September 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Caitlin Clark smiles

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Wings hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for a home game on Sunday, but at least one Dallas player was a little peeved by the lack of fan support for the home team.

Dallas forward Satou Sabally voiced some frustration after the Wings’ 100-93 loss to Indiana, suggesting she saw “way too many people” in the crowd wearing Clark’s jersey.

Clark scored 28 points and contributed 12 assists, and there was definitely an audible contingent of fans that cheered very loudly whenever she made a play.

To be clear, Sabally did not seem to hold anything against Clark, which is not necessarily the case with all of her opponents. Considering Clark’s widespread popularity, however, this is going to happen in a lot of different arenas.

Caitlin ClarkSatou Sabally
