Caitlin Clark hit by yet another dirty play from opponent

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark went off on Friday night, scoring a career-high 31 points in a blowout victory over the Chicago Sky.

10 of Clark’s 31 points came off of 11 free throws. Per usual, she was a regular at the line after absorbing an abnormally high number of fouls — some more flagrant than others. It’s something that’s become somewhat of a theme every time the Fever and Sky meet on the court.

With just over 3:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, Clark headed up the floor following a Sky turnover only to be flattened by guard Diamond DeShields.

Apparently that “reality is coming” WNBA vets were telling Caitlin Clark about is just hit sticks and flagrant fouls pic.twitter.com/V5IF40Ddwl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2024

After review, the foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 and Clark drained both of her free throws. Fever head coach Christie Sides then thought better of leaving Clark out there and pulled her from the game to avoid additional dirty hits and potential injury.

As Clark left the court, she was met with a standing ovation from the opposing crowd.

Clark’s rivalry with Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter and the Sky is well-documented and the aggression shows no signs of slowing down. Even after Reese and Clark teamed up during the Olympic break, things appear to have snapped right back to reality as Friday night showed.

Although Clark is no innocent victim herself, becoming more vocal and physical, the number of linebacker-like hits she takes is not slowing down. At some point, the WNBA must step in and say enough is enough.