Caleb Martin, Christian Koloko ejected for fight during Heat-Raptors game

Caleb Martin got physical with Christian Koloko during the third quarter of Saturday night’s Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors game.

The two players were fighting for a rebound after a Bam Adebayo missed shot, and the ball went out of bounds. Martin was upset with something and got into Koloko’s face. The next thing you knew, Martin was shooting on Koloko like they were in the octagon and tackled the Raptors forward.

CALEB MARTIN TACKLES CHRISTIAN KOLOKO INTO THE FRONT ROW 😱 pic.twitter.com/KrZmwCYQnD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2022

Here’s a closer look at the tackle:

Caleb Martin’s tackle on Koloko 😳 pic.twitter.com/7uC7wndg3X — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) October 23, 2022

The officials handed out double-technical fouls, and both players were ejected.

Martin had 8 points in 22 minutes prior to his ejection, while Koloko had 1 point in 12 minutes.

Raptors fans already were upset with Martin over a hard foul on Scottie Barnes last season. Now they can add this to Martin’s growing list of offenses.