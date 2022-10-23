 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 22, 2022

Caleb Martin, Christian Koloko ejected for fight during Heat-Raptors game

October 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Caleb Martin tackles Christian Okolo

Caleb Martin got physical with Christian Koloko during the third quarter of Saturday night’s Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors game.

The two players were fighting for a rebound after a Bam Adebayo missed shot, and the ball went out of bounds. Martin was upset with something and got into Koloko’s face. The next thing you knew, Martin was shooting on Koloko like they were in the octagon and tackled the Raptors forward.

Here’s a closer look at the tackle:

The officials handed out double-technical fouls, and both players were ejected.

Martin had 8 points in 22 minutes prior to his ejection, while Koloko had 1 point in 12 minutes.

Raptors fans already were upset with Martin over a hard foul on Scottie Barnes last season. Now they can add this to Martin’s growing list of offenses.

Article Tags

Caleb MartinChristian Koloko
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus