2 teams reportedly showing interest in Cam Reddish trade

The New York Knicks’ acquisition of Cam Reddish has been a disaster for the team, but he could end up being dealt to another team before Thursday’s deadline.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports that both the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons have shown interest in Reddish. The Pistons reportedly have had the most recent talks with the Knicks about Reddish.

The Knicks acquired Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in January 2022. They sent Kevin Knox and a first-round pick to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick. But Reddish played in just 15 games for the Knicks last season and 20 games this season.

Reddish has not played in a game for the Knicks since December 3 and has completely fallen out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. When he was playing, Reddish averaged 8.4 points in 21.9 minutes per game this season.

Reddish was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Hawks out of Duke. The 23-year-old averaged over 10 points per game in each of his three seasons with the Hawks before they traded him.

The Knicks entered Tuesday seventh in the East with a 29-26 record. They would probably love to get something in return for the forward ahead of the deadline.