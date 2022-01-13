Cam Reddish traded to Knicks from Hawks

The New York Knicks acquired a promising young player in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

The Knicks have acquired Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. New York will send Kevin Knox and a 2022 protected first-round pick via the Charlotte Hornets to the Hawks.

ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2022

Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will reunite with former Duke teammate RJ Barrett. The 6-foot-8 swingman has improved in each of his first three NBA seasons and is averaging 11.9 points per game this year.

Reddish has significantly improved his shooting this season and should give the 21-21 Knicks a big boost in that department. He has converted more than 40 percent of his field goal attempts overall and is shooting 37.9 percent from three-point range. He shot just 36.5 percent from the field and 26.2 percent on three-pointers last season.

The deal seems like a good one for the Knicks. Reddish has plenty of upside and has been hoping for a bigger role. He should have that in New York.

