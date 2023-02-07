Cam Thomas had funny response to his 47-point game

Cam Thomas had a funny response to his second straight big game.

Thomas has taken advantage of Kyrie Irving’s absence from the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup and put together a couple of huge games.

On Saturday, the LSU product shot 16/23 for 44 points in his Nets’ 125-123 win over the Washington Wizards. On Monday, Thomas went 15/29 for 47 points though his Nets lost 124-116 to the Clippers.

Thomas joined LeBron James as the two youngest players to score at least 44 points in consecutive games. He was told about that distinction after Monday’s game and had a funny answer.

Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games: “That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/fIpe96D708 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 7, 2023

“That’s great company. Glad to have my name mentioned with [LeBron James] even though I’m a Kobe guy. So if you said Kobe, I would have been more excited,” Thomas said.

If Thomas wants to be mentioned with Bryant, all he has to do is score 81 points. That’s not so hard, is it?

Thomas has scored at least 19 points in each of his last four games, which all came with him seeing increased playing time. He’s starting to make the Nets look good for taking him No. 27 overall in 2021.