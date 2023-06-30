Report reveals 3 top candidates to replace Jeff Van Gundy at ESPN

One of the most prominent positions at ESPN has opened up after longtime NBA game analyst Jeff Van Gundy was let go, and there are reportedly three leading internal candidates to land the job.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, the three “most likely candidates” to replace Van Gundy on ESPN/ABC broadcasts are JJ Redick, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson.

Of the three, Burke has by far the most experience. She has been with ESPN since 1991 and became a full-time game analyst for the network in 2017. Burke has also called the conference finals and NBA Finals on ESPN Radio since 2020.

Redick joined ESPN as an analyst in 2021 and has quickly carved out a big role for himself. He has not been shy about delivering strong takes and challenging his colleagues, which had made him a good fit for debate shows.

Jefferson, who like Redick had a lengthy NBA career, has made regular appearances on ESPN for the past several years.

Whoever replaces Van Gundy will have big shoes to fill. The 61-year-old had been with ESPN as its top game analyst for 16 years and called nearly 100 NBA Finals games. There has been talk of him potentially getting back into coaching.