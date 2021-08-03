Carmelo Anthony agrees to deal with Lakers

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been talking about the possibility of playing together for years, and that is finally going to become a reality.

Anthony announced on social media Tuesday that he has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony’s agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the contract is a one-year deal.

The Lakers have been viewed as the favorite to sign Anthony, so the news is not a surprise. Carmelo is still chasing his first NBA title, and L.A. recently acquired Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster deal. They should be the favorites to win the Western Conference.

Anthony, who is 37, averaged 13.4 points while playing 24.5 minutes per game with the Portland Trail Blazers this season. He’s still a solid scorer who should be able to help the Lakers off the bench.

At least one other team was interested in Carmelo, but him signing with the Lakers made the most sense.