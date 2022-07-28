Carmelo Anthony could land with top contender?

After 19 years of searching for his first NBA title, it may be time for Carmelo Anthony to queue up Survivor’s “The Search Is Over.”

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an anonymous league GM, who mentioned the defending champion Golden State Warriors as a possible landing spot for the ten-time All-Star Anthony.

“Golden State has the room for him,” the executive was quoted as saying of Anthony. “He can make shots and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He’d take the minimum.”

Though he is now a grandfatherly 38 years old, Anthony still put up good offensive numbers for the Los Angeles Lakers last season (13.3 points per game on 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep). True, he can’t stay in front of a turkey sandwich on defense these days. But as a veteran gunner off the bench who makes the most of his shot attempts, Anthony is a serviceable option, especially on a minimum salary.

The Warriors do have some forward depth to recoup after Otto Porter Jr. left for Toronto and Nemanja Bjelica chose to go back to Europe this offseason. Anthony also got experience playing with Golden State stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green during the 2016 Olympics in Rio. At the very least, the Warriors will give Anthony a better shot at the title than this team that has also been linked to him.