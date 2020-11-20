Carmelo Anthony expected to end up with Knicks?

Could Carmelo Anthony end up back with the New York Knicks? Apparently some around the NBA think so.

Anthony is a free agent after signing a 1-year deal with Portland last year. He has been linked to the Knicks because his former agent Leon Rose now runs the team.

SNY’s Ian Begley said in a video published on Thursday that there is talk about Anthony going back to the Knicks.

“I think there’s going to be mutual interest there,” Begley said. “Some teams expect him to end up back in New York. I’m sure they will have discussions about Carmelo returning home to the Knicks.”

Anthony played for the Knicks from 2010-2017. He was an All-Star in every season he was with the team and won a scoring title in 2012-2013. And though the team made the playoffs three straight years while he was there, he wore out his welcome eventually.

Anthony missed most of the 2018-2019 NBA season after Houston parted ways with him. But he eventually signed with Portland last year and was able to prove his value.

The Knicks are excited about their draft pick and the future they have. It’s possible that that future could include Carmelo.