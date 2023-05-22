Carmelo Anthony makes major career announcement

Carmelo Anthony is officially calling it a career.

The former All-Star announced Monday that he is retiring from the NBA. In a video posted to social media, Anthony said the “time has come for me to say goodbye,” adding that his legacy would be carried on by his son Kiyan.

Anthony retires as one of the best scorers in recent NBA history. He averaged 22.5 points per game for his career, with his best and most memorable seasons coming with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. While he retires without a championship, he is a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection, and was honored as a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. He also won three Olympic gold medals as a member of Team USA.

Though there were some rumors that he might return to the Knicks, Anthony ultimately did not play this past season, meaning the 38-year-old ultimately played his last NBA game over a year ago for the Los Angeles Lakers.