Knicks reporter responds to rumors about Carmelo Anthony

April 7, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Carmelo Anthony looking on

Nov 27, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony (00) warms up prior to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some renewed optimism this week, Carmelo Anthony’s fanbase will have to cool their heels on a potential NBA return for the ten-time All-Star.

Rumors circulated on Twitter this week that Anthony could potentially be returning to the New York Knicks ahead of the playoffs. The Knicks have officially clinched the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with two games left to play. Having gone unsigned this season, Anthony would be eligible for the playoffs with a new team if signed prior to the end of the regular season.

The rumors drew so much attention that Knicks beat writer Fred Katz of The Athletic responded to them. Unfortunately, he poured cold water on the buzz, saying it was “not true” that the Knicks would be reuniting with Anthony.

The original source of the rumors looks to have been a popular fan account who tweeted this week that the Knicks were planning on signing Anthony. That account apparently had no legitimate sourcing though, and an actual Knicks reporter has now shot down those rumors.

Anthony, who turns 39 next month, played for the Knicks from 2011-17. While there has been sporadic interest in his services throughout this NBA season, at this point, Anthony seems to have a better chance of signing with this team instead.

