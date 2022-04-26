 Skip to main content
Monday, April 25, 2022

Carmelo Anthony could return to Eastern Conference?

April 25, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Carmelo Anthony looking on

Nov 27, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony (00) warms up prior to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Carmelo Anthony might not be the NBA’s most famous Melo any more (thanks LaMelo Ball), but he may still have something interesting up his sleeve in free agency this summer.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week on the ten-time All-Star’s options as an unrestricted free agent. Deveney notes that Anthony’s starting point would be to potentially re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers since Anthony has a certain comfort level with living and playing in L.A. But Deveney adds that Anthony’s situation is wide-open and mentions the Nets as another option for the Brooklyn native Anthony. Additionally, Deveney says that the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are in the mix as dark horses for Anthony.

Though he will turn 38 next month, Anthony averaged a decent 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game for the Lakers this season. He has been comfortable playing in a bench role for the last couple of years and might still have some value as a gunner on a contender.

That said, Anthony’s ego still manifested itself in other ways this year. Any interested team would thus have to accept both the good and the bad when it comes to Me70.

