Carmelo Anthony throws shade at Pistons for odd reason

Carmelo Anthony is getting a little too old to deal with the shenanigans that he was subjected to at Little Caesars Arena this week.

Anthony’s Portland Trail Blazers faced the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday. After the game, the veteran forward tweeted pictures of himself with an unenthused face amid a noticeable haze in the arena during warmups.

“You guys love that fog machine huh? @DetroitPistons” Anthony wrote.

You guys love that fog machine huh? @DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/mU4hO2sOb7 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) April 1, 2021

The Pistons then hilariously fired back at the 10-time All-Star, writing, “Hoodie Melo would have come prepared.”

Hoodie Melo would have come prepared. https://t.co/dJoQ10x9qh — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 1, 2021

There is some history between these two sides. The Pistons did notoriously select Darko Milicic, one of the biggest busts in sports history, one pick ahead of Anthony in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Anthony has hinted that he may have actually liked to have gone to Detroit. But the extravagant visual effects in their arena could be forcing the now 36-year-old to reconsider.