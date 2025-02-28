Carmelo Anthony suggests unlikely new team for Kevin Durant

If Kevin Durant leaves the Phoenix Suns this summer, Carmelo Anthony has a suggestion for where he should go.

In a new episode of his “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Anthony suggested that Durant should end his career playing for the Washington Wizards. Anthony stated that Durant has already won multiple championships, and should wrap up his playing career in his hometown.

“I would like to see him (on) the Wizards. That’s just me personally with my s—,” Anthony said. “End it back home. You ain’t going to go chase. You ain’t going to go with these other teams that’s out there. You already got your rings. Go to the Wizards. Bring the energy back to DC. You home.

“Go back home, your family, your mom, friends there. Go rekindle that fire back out there in DC. And they got pieces now. … Let KD bring the energy back, flood the arena, sell the tickets, bring the smoke back into the arena.

“Give KD his farewell tour after a couple of years and now Alex Sarr takes it from there.”

The Wizards might be all for this plan, but it’s not clear if Durant would. Anthony is right that Durant has two championships to his name, but it is not clear that the 36-year-old would be ready to give up the pursuit for more at this stage of his career. Perhaps it is possible that the Wizards could quickly reshape themselves into contenders, but it would likely require more than just Durant.

Durant has also previously said that playing in his hometown is not something that really appeals to him. Perhaps that could change, but it was not something he was eager to do last time he tested free agency.

Durant does sound increasingly likely to leave the Phoenix Suns this summer. One would imagine he would prefer to play for a championship contender, and the 10-48 Wizards are definitely not that.

The Suns have struggled this season despite their star power, but Durant has continued to post strong numbers. He is averaging 26.9 points per game while shooting nearly 53 percent from the field.