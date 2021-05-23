Carmelo Anthony shares thoughts on being booed in Denver

Carmelo Anthony was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and spent the first seven-plus years of his career there, but the fans apparently do not have fond memories of his time with the franchise. They made that clear by showering Anthony with boos on Saturday night.

Anthony was booed whenever he touched the ball in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. He seemed to feed off of it, as he buried a couple of 3-pointers early in the game and finished with 18 points in his team’s 123-109 win.

You can hear some of the boos in the video below:

Anthony was asked about the boos after the game, and he said he didn’t really understand them.

“What else can they do? I don’t know what it is,” he said, via Michael Scott of HoopsHype. “I gave my all here for 7.5 years. I’ve never said anything bad about Denver, about fans, the organization, players. I never complained. I took everything on the chin even when it wasn’t my fault.”

Carmelo was an opponent playing well in a playoff game, so that probably accounted for some of the booing. Still, the relationship between Anthony and the Nuggets has never seemed all that great, and the team even appeared to take a veiled shot at him last year.

If Anthony uses the booing as motivation and keeps playing like he did on Saturday, Nuggets fans may regret it.