Cavaliers acquire former No. 4 overall pick in big trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a significant addition to their roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

The Cavaliers have acquired forward De’Andre Hunter in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Cleveland is getting Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and three second-round draft picks in the deal, which also includes two pick swaps.

Hunter is a talented player who is averaging a career-high 19.0 points per game this season. He has shot an impressive 39.3% from three-point range, which is also the best mark of his career.

The 27-year-old Hunter was drafted by the Hawks with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Hunter is 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and is known for being an above-average defender.

LeVert is averaging 10.2 points per game this season. Niang has also had modest scoring output with 8.7 points per game. Both players were mostly used off the bench in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 41-10 and have the best record in the Eastern Conference. They had been looking to add more size at the wing, and Hunter will certainly help them in that department.