Report: Cavaliers expected to lose Donovan Mitchell?

Speculation has swirled of late about Donovan Mitchell’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mitchell has been the Cavs’ top scorer and clear best player over the last two seasons. But Mitchell has somewhat avoided discussing the topic of potentially signing an extension to stay in Cleveland.

There may reportedly be a reason behind Mitchell’s hesitance to talk about a new deal. According to a report published Friday by Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the chatter heard within NBA circles is that Mitchell will decline an extension and look elsewhere when his contract is up.

The report added that the Cavs are “more likely than not” to trade Mitchell before they lose him for nothing in free agency.

Mitchell is in the third year of the 5-year, $163 million contract he signed in 2020 as a member of the Utah Jazz. The 5-time All-Star can opt out of the deal after next season.

The report did state that Mitchell may be more inclined to return if the team makes a surprise run to the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers, currently third in the East through Friday, are battling for homecourt advantage in the final stretch of the regular season. The team still has an outside shot at overtaking the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2-seed.

Through 52 contests this season, Mitchell has averaged 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 46.3% shooting. Injuries have force the Cavs star to miss 25 games, which disqualifies him from postseason award consideration.