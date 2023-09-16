Top Cavaliers executive arrested on impaired driving charge

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is in some hot water this week.

FOX 8 News in Cleveland reports that that Altman was arrested on Friday night on a charge of impaired driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed to FOX 8 News that troopers stopped Altman before 9 PM on Route 2 near East 55th Street in Cleveland.

“Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed,” the patrol was quoted as saying. “The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI [Operating a Vehicle Impaired] and soon after offered a breath test which he refused.”

Altman was charged with both OVI and committing a marked lane violation. You can read the full report by FOX 8 News on the incident here.

The Cavs released a statement Saturday in which they said they were aware of the incident involving Altman and in the process of gathering more info.

The Cavaliers issued a statement in response to President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman’s impaired driving charge on Friday night: “We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 16, 2023

The 41-year-old Altman has been a member of the Cavs front office since 2012. He was director of pro personnel in the team’s 2016 championship season and got promoted to general manager in 2017. Altman then earned the title of president of basketball operations in 2022.

During Altman’s time in charge, the Cavs have made some major trades (including sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in 2017 and acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz last summer). They have also hit on a number of top-ten draft picks, including Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley.

The last time that Altman was in the news was over a disagreement with Kevin Love. However, this week’s arrest obviously comes with the potential of some real ramifications for Altman.