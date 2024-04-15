 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Cavaliers-Magic first round series

April 14, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a television reporter after the game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Several fans aren’t exactly excited to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Cavs surprisingly fell short 120-110 in their season finale against the Charlotte Hornets. The loss dropped them to the 4th seed in the East and set up a playoff date with the Magic, who closed their own campaign with a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Some fans on X dubbed the Cavaliers-Magic matchup as the “NBA TV series,” implying that ESPN and TNT won’t be interested in broadcasting the series on national television.

The Cavaliers and Magic are by no means bad teams. The series pits All-Star 5-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell against rising star Paolo Banchero. It also features several young, talented players such as Franz Wagner, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley.

However, neither the Cavs nor the Magic are regarded as marquee franchises. The 4-5 series in the East also pales in comparison to the 4-5 out West — a star-studded affair between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

The winner of Cavaliers-Magic also likely has to face the formidable Boston Celtics in the second round of the postseason. It’s no surprise some fans are already writing the series off as the playoffs begin.

