Report reveals Cavaliers’ stance on LeBron James reunion

LeBron James is entering the final year of his current contract, and there remain questions about how he will handle his next deal. One possible scenario that has been tossed around, however, seems unlikely.

The Cleveland Cavaliers do not have any expectation that James will want to return to the organization for a third time, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. While the Cavaliers would theoretically have the cap space to bring James in next summer, James and his family are happy in Los Angeles, and a return to Ohio seems unlikely.

James sparked speculation in February when he left the door open to an eventual return to Cleveland, where he won an NBA title in 2016. Even then, however, it was said that the Cavaliers simply were not that eager to make that happen again, partly to avoid disrupting the established young core led by Darius Garland.

Even recently, James has been somewhat nostalgic for his Cleveland days. For now, nostalgia appears to be all it will be.