LeBron James fuels rumors about his future with Instagram activity

June 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
LeBron James has one year remaining on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. There has already been speculation about him leaving the team if he does not sign an extension this offseason, and one popular theory is that he could return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron may be having some fun with that.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has made a career out of following LeBron’s every move, has said on more than one occasion that Cleveland is a team to watch if James does not sign an extension with the Lakers. It may be a coincidence, but LeBron decided to share some old highlights from when he was with the Cavs on his Instagram story Friday.

Kyrie Irving, of course, was also on that team. Rumors have been swirling about Irving leaving the Brooklyn Nets and potentially reuniting with LeBron. Could all of this be related?

At the very least, LeBron had to have known that sharing highlights from when he was with Cleveland would fuel the speculation. That does not mean he has any intention of leaving the Lakers and/or returning to the Cavs. Though, he was asked about that earlier this year and did not exactly rule it out.

