Cavs announcer Joe Tait receives tributes after his death at 83

Longtime Cleveland Cavaliers radio announcer Joe Tait died on Wednesday at the age of 83 after a battle with kidney disease and liver cancer. Tait was the Cavs’ announcer from the team’s inception in 1970 until 2011. He also served as the TV and radio voice of the Cleveland Indians during his career.

Tait’s voice was unmistakable, and he was known by many throughout the league. Upon his death, Tait received numerous tributes online.

Here are some of them:

RIP Joe Tait, Cleveland legend and kind, funny soul. You will be missed. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 11, 2021

Rest In Paradise my friend!! You’ll be extremely missed here! https://t.co/uY76i2LpcF — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 10, 2021

RIP Joe Tait….You are loved and will be missed! I will never forget his call when I made a 3… "Price sights it, shoots it, got it!" In the way only Joe could say it! — Mark Price (@Mark25Price) March 11, 2021

Some fellow media members shared the influence Tait had on them.

RIP to Joe Tait. A man that I emulated in my backyard growing up when shooting hoops, to a man who was so huge in my development in this business. Always honest n sincere to me, and REAL! My heart hurts today as if I lost a family member. — Andre Knott (@DreKnott) March 10, 2021

In 1996, I did work for WLOH in Lancaster & Joe Tait came to town for luncheon. I introduced myself & told him of my love of play-by-play. He gave me his address & asked me to send him a tape. Days later, I got this in the mail. RIP Joe. Thanks for your kindness & inspiration 2/2 pic.twitter.com/HDP1sAexZI — Matt McCoy (@MattMcCoyRadio) March 11, 2021

Joe Tait…gosh…He was certainly the first sports broadcast personality I ever tried to imitate as a child, and was the first ‘voice’ of any Cleveland franchise for anyone who grew up here in the 80s. May he Rest In Peace, and 'it’s not pizza, it’s DiGiorno' — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 10, 2021

I lived the ‘Miracle in Richfield’ listening to Joe Tait off a transistor radio inside my tiny freshman dorm room in Jefferson Hall at Ohio University. Joe was a Cleveland legend & media icon who will never be forgotten by Cleveland sports fans. R.I.P. Joe. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 10, 2021

Joe Tait was the punctuation to the one handed jam…the violin soloist to a crossover dribble and behind the back pass. Joe Tait translated from rural farm hoops, on hard packed dirt, to the glitzy modern #nba world. Joe Tait mattered @cavs #RIP — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) March 10, 2021

Getting to know Joe Tait after growing up listening to him was a joy. For 2-3 games every season he’d let me sit with him & listen on an extra headset, usually on West Coast. It transported me back to childhood & reminded me how great he was. RIP. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 10, 2021

So sad to hear of Joe Tait’s passing. He was such a pro and someone that gave back .. he took the time to write a critique of my work in college. He didn’t have to do that, but he did. It’s the kind of guy he was. He’s had a huge influence on so many of us. RIP, Joe — Al Pawlowski (@AlPawlowski) March 10, 2021

My friend, mentor and confidant of 47 years Joe Tait passed away this afternoon. I am heart broken. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his millions of fans and the City of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio @cavs what a remarkable run for a remarkable man. RIP. — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) March 10, 2021

Here are some of Tait’s best calls: