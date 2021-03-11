 Skip to main content
Cavs announcer Joe Tait receives tributes after his death at 83

March 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joe Tait

Longtime Cleveland Cavaliers radio announcer Joe Tait died on Wednesday at the age of 83 after a battle with kidney disease and liver cancer. Tait was the Cavs’ announcer from the team’s inception in 1970 until 2011. He also served as the TV and radio voice of the Cleveland Indians during his career.

Tait’s voice was unmistakable, and he was known by many throughout the league. Upon his death, Tait received numerous tributes online.

Here are some of them:

Some fellow media members shared the influence Tait had on them.

Here are some of Tait’s best calls:

.

