Cavs’ Larry Nance Jr. has great plan to support local businesses this season

Larry Nance Jr. is getting creative in the way that he will be supporting local businesses in Cleveland this season.

Nance Jr., who was traded to the Cavaliers in Feb. 2018, posted a note on social media to share his plans for how he will be helping out businesses that have suffered during the pandemic.

Nance’s plan includes:

– Asking fans to send him apparel from their favorite local business

– Nance will wear the clothing for each game, get photographed in it, and post about the business on social media

– Nance will sell his jersey from each game, match the amount it sells for, and donate all the money to the business

– The clothing from the businesses will then be donated to a local homeless shelter.

This is a great plan from Nance. Not only does he get an A+ for his creativity and thoughtfulness, but the efforts should be truly valuable, and practical. Even the part about donating the clothing to a homeless shelter shows each aspect of the plan was thought out.

Hopefully this will help benefit the city and businesses of Cleveland.