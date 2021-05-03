Report: Cavs teammates frustrated with Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ leading scorer this season, but he does not appear to be the most well-liked player in their locker room.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported on Sunday that various Cavs players continue to be frustrated with the way Sexton dominates the ball. Vardon adds that opponents sometimes taunt them during games by saying, “You know he’s not going to pass you the ball.”

Sexton, 22, is having a standout season with 24.4 points per game. But he is an extremely high-usage player with 18.5 shot attempts and 6.0 free throw attempts per game as well. Even worse is that Sexton is only averaging 4.1 assists per game, which is pretty lousy for a guard.

Granted, the 21-43 Cavs don’t really have any other consistent scorers on their roster. But Sexton’s style of play has been a point of contention with his teammates for multiple seasons now. The ex-lottery pick does have the talent to be a mainstay in Cleveland, so this is definitely a storyline to watch.