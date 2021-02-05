Cavs unhappy with league over Collin Sexton’s ankle issues

The Cleveland Cavaliers are standing up for their emerging young star.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Thursday that the Cavs are planning to send video clips to the league office of “Landing Zone” violations by opposing defenders during their games. Fedor notes that the team wants to fight for guard Collin Sexton, who has rolled his ankle multiple times on such plays with no foul call.

The 22-year-old Sexton has been a nice story for the No. 7-seeded Cavs this season. He has broken out with a scoring average of 24.3 points per game, which is tops on the team and ninth-best in the Eastern Conference. But Sexton recently missed two weeks with an ankle injury, so the Cavs obviously want to protect him better.

NBA officials have been a bit uneven with the whistle this season, especially with high-scoring guards. Sexton probably will not be getting superstar calls yet. But the Cavs will be happy with more diligence to preserve his ankles.